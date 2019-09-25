Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Ntv Asset Management Increased Holding by $1.12 Million as Stock Rose; Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Has Upped Fedex (Put) (FDX) Position

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (FDX) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 145,300 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.86M, up from 129,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.74. About 1.89M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 24.24M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,050 shares to 18,823 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,344 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 178,411 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 529 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.08 million shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.51 million shares or 0.98% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.78% or 1.26M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 457,252 shares. The New York-based Virtu Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv invested in 0.56% or 278,737 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc owns 1.47M shares. Aspen Investment has 0.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkside Bancshares & owns 40,421 shares. 185,738 are held by Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc. Cim Investment Mangement has 82,004 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 94,412 shares stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by:

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by:

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (Call) (NYSE:BSX) by 11,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (Call) (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Financial Bank reported 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Girard accumulated 4,654 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Company has 1.34% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 15,935 shares. James has invested 0.5% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nelson Roberts has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Llc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 161,291 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs reported 166,418 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 500,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The California-based Blume Capital Management Inc has invested 1.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,749 shares. Minneapolis Port Management Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.91% or 252,209 shares. M&R Mgmt holds 1.99% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 53,600 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Co holds 31,000 shares. Shell Asset has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).