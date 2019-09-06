Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Athena Capital Advisors Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Increased as Share Value Rose

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 24.82M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 45,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 26.43 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 152,400 shares stake. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 408,934 shares. Wade G W And reported 79,433 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 129,585 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 1.55 million shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 22.52 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Ct stated it has 3.61 million shares or 3.76% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Mgmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Middleton And Co Inc Ma owns 19,847 shares. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,104 shares. Somerset Tru reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Price Michael F stated it has 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,260 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company stated it has 20,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 32.78 million shares. Shayne & Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 13,953 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 195,626 are held by Rockland Tru Communications. Minnesota-based Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Allstate Corporation invested in 755,310 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Company reported 24.06M shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Llc reported 33,200 shares. 1.41M are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 448,657 were reported by Mirae Asset Ltd. Pure Finance Advisors stated it has 11,870 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,164 shares to 46,134 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 10,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).