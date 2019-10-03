Bank Amer (BAC) Holder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lifted Its Stake by $435,000; Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Continues to Hold Stake in Target Cor (TGT)

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 52.59 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: REDEMPTION OF SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Target Cor (TGT) by 172.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Target Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 3.27M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,031 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 20,300 shares. St Johns Inv Company holds 2.15% or 99,925 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 4,686 shares stake. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 63,163 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 24,034 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 0.03% or 7,666 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 505,806 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd stated it has 1.20 million shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. 614,449 are owned by Commerce Bancshares. First Natl Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 92,948 shares. Covington Mgmt has 253,465 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Systematic Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Martin Communications Incorporated Tn accumulated 0.48% or 55,506 shares.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares to 17,958 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.45M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.