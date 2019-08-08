Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Raised Holding by $389,853; Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Enbridge (ENB)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 74.13M shares traded or 50.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 348,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 273,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 4.58M shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Build a â€œMini Pensionâ€ With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap Stocks for a Dividend Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Capital holds 1.78 million shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kames Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 56,846 shares. Manikay Prtn Ltd Liability owns 3.00 million shares. 139,759 are owned by Whalerock Point Limited. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Bridges Inv Mgmt owns 167,311 shares. 1.60 million are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 333,119 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Renaissance Grp Limited Company stated it has 41,305 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.91% or 16.20M shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Communication Il accumulated 1.58M shares or 0.27% of the stock. First American Bancorp reported 305,494 shares stake.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares to 252,223 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc by 74,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,138 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.