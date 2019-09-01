Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Its Position by $16.16 Million as Stock Price Rose; Karpus Management Has Increased Dtf Tax (DTF) Stake by $2.30 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27M market cap company. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 562.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 598,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 705,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and t; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal Target (BTT) by 108,797 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 632,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,316 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS).

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: An Expensive Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva Is Cheap And It Can Get Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis to spin off Alcon unit April 9 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Royal Bank Of Scotland: Avoid This Mess – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And invested in 42,582 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 49,916 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc accumulated 30,000 shares. Fiera Cap holds 254,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1607 Capital Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 250,857 shares. Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley holds 50,716 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 29,151 are owned by City Of London Inv Management Communications Limited. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 926,150 shares. Saba Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.23% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Investors Ltd has 137,755 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors reported 22,139 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.64 million were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc invested in 479,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Lvw Advsrs Lc has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,917 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 17,702 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prudential Fin Inc stated it has 22.45M shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset Management Inc holds 0.44% or 24,216 shares. Portland Counsel reported 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Becker Capital Mgmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 11,769 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 771,772 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 35,020 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Weik Capital owns 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,905 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,087 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).