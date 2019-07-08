Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Homrich & Berg Has Raised Stake by $479,304; Ecolab Com (ECL) Stake Has Boosted by Capital Counsel Llc

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 17,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,632 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 55,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 22.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,677 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55M, up from 329,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.4. About 563,226 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 99,000 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York owns 11,325 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alta Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.96% or 188,215 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 1,941 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers reported 16,653 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 18,431 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.39 million shares. 8,827 were reported by Whittier Company. Tompkins holds 4,637 shares. Putnam Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 4.37M were reported by Bill Melinda Gates Foundation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 225,555 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,000 shares stake.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quaker Capital Invs Limited Liability Co reported 10,000 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kistler reported 15,360 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 2.47M shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv reported 3,726 shares stake. Legal General Grp Pcl owns 53.30M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The South Carolina-based Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 1.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.66M shares. Connable Office stated it has 187,288 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,440 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 7.28 million shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 41,077 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).