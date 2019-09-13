Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Guardian Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Synopsys (SNPS) Market Valuation Rose, Element Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 21.95M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 7,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 23,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 16,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 116,043 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 719,136 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 25,630 shares. 41,828 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Conning owns 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1,850 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 80,035 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.08% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Sun Life holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Malaga Cove Cap Llc holds 7,780 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 112,624 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,983 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,519 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 562,985 shares in its portfolio.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,844 shares to 5,886 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The SNPS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -3.79% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Synopsys, Customers, and Partners Present the Latest Trends and Technologies in Embedded Processor Solutions at the Synopsys ARC Processor Summit – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torray Limited Liability Corporation owns 751,372 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Llc stated it has 68,528 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 2.41M shares. Btim stated it has 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% stake. Washington stated it has 1.10M shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 4.85M shares. Paloma Mgmt has 1.95 million shares. Old Point & Fincl Serv N A holds 38,054 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.14% or 58,032 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.54% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cidel Asset Incorporated invested in 45,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 55,924 shares. Haverford Communication reported 38,841 shares stake.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.