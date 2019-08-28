Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Gfs Advisors Raised Stake; York Capital Management Global Advisors Increases Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV)

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 30.66M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 02/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 362,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 902,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 540,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 399,639 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 6,713 shares to 35,951 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,285 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.2% or 209,706 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp Incorporated De stated it has 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). West Oak Cap Llc holds 0.11% or 6,269 shares. Bryn Mawr Co owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 52,430 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 507,310 shares. Moore Mgmt Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 160,000 shares. Retirement Planning Group Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,740 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3.76M shares. Essex Finance Services invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Forbes J M And Communication Ltd Liability Partnership holds 282,779 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc owns 16,679 shares. Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company reported 25.14M shares stake. Cetera Advisors Lc reported 101,788 shares stake. Payden And Rygel invested in 1.02M shares or 2.05% of the stock.