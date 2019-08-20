Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Raised Position by $18.36 Million; Jag Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 1590.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 441,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 469,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 27,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 3.83 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 140.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 680,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, up from 483,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 28.58 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 57,993 shares to 801,739 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 225,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,648 shares to 11,577 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,318 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

