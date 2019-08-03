Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Fsi Group Cut Position; North Star Investment Management Lowered Stake in Pc (PCTI) by $855,732 as Valuation Declined

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 142,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 143,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 16,896 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 04/04/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center in Akron; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Reports Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 52,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 270,920 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 323,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.00M shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,004 shares. 2.50M were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Andra Ap holds 0.09% or 116,700 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 292,884 shares. Stieven LP invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc owns 0.45% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 47,985 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 234,189 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corp holds 229,207 shares. Credit Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 2.23% or 75,000 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited has 1.24M shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0.43% or 252,830 shares. Barnett And stated it has 7,517 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $29,476 activity. Shares for $10,560 were bought by Neumann David A. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider McGowan Kevin J bought $4,980.

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. PCTI’s profit will be $368,353 for 58.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.