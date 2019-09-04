Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; Van Hulzen Asset Management Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $520,828 as Stock Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 15,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 39,060 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 54,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 50.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 1,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $282.45. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 71,044 shares to 22,094 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 22,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,168 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv reported 229,574 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Axa holds 706,605 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.95% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,382 shares. Brown Management Llc reported 4,202 shares. 961,789 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Reilly Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 511 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 1,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Grp has 0.76% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 395 shares or 0% of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 61,000 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 153,240 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.1% or 6,469 shares. 6,033 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun owns 18,100 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 66,562 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 6.30 million shares. Shayne Communications Lc owns 13,953 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Argyle Cap Incorporated holds 1.41% or 133,368 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fjarde Ap invested 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 16,483 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 10.97 million shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co holds 0.6% or 503,436 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 144,401 shares. National Invest Wi owns 54,498 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Communications holds 977,667 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wesbanco Bankshares Inc owns 64,475 shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 33,673 shares to 71,789 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 100,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).