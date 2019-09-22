Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Alethea Capital Management Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Upped by $609,000 as Market Value Rose

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 29,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 101,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 130,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08 million shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,531 shares to 60,051 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Company Comml Bank accumulated 614,449 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Penobscot Inv Management stated it has 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sterling Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 286,703 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Architects holds 120,582 shares. Markston Limited Com owns 821,119 shares. 421 are owned by Winch Advisory Serv Lc. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 1.70M shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. 88,006 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Missouri-based Smith Moore Com has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cardinal Management Inc reported 436,365 shares. Moore LP has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company invested in 70,744 shares. Hamel Assoc Incorporated accumulated 31,523 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 41,766 shares to 13,857 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,910 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).