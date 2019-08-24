Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Dana Investment Advisors Lowered Stake; Fairfield Bush & Company Lifted Its Stake in Nokia (NOK) by $2.93 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 68,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 24.49 million shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 28/03/2018 – REG-Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Nokia and Orange roll out 4G LTE in Africa; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead; 02/05/2018 – Nokia Enters Talks to Sell Digital-Health Business; 27/03/2018 – Nokia’s new Al-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 29/03/2018 – Mena Report: Finland : Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Partners has invested 2.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Natl Asset Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.11% or 74,178 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc owns 2.29 million shares. First Trust Commercial Bank holds 9.99% or 128,721 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 144,401 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited reported 69,162 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 11.49 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.85% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Invest Mngmt reported 1.86% stake. Pentwater Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.03% or 75,000 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Hldg Grp has invested 2.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First American Financial Bank has invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 1.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 97,358 shares. Sterling Invest Management invested in 26,648 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,912 shares to 14,627 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 39,120 shares to 1,225 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,499 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE:CHD).