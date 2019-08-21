Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Credit Capital Investments Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose; Group One Trading LP Position in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Increased by $732,428

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 828.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 183,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 205,217 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, up from 22,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.81B market cap company. It closed at $3.79 lastly. It is down 23.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 21/03/2018 – Santander Bank and Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Host 18th Annual Economic Outlook Event for Rhode Island Business Lea; 23/03/2018 – Banco Santander expects “significant” profit growth in U.S. unit; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER TO PAY FOURTH 2017 GROSS DIV OF EU0.06/SHR; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to notes issued by Quarzo CQS 2018 S.r.l; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rating On ABCP Program FTA Santander 2; 02/05/2018 – Santander Premium UK Equity Buys 1.1% of Inspired Energy Plc; 06/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Santander UK GBP Benchmark 3Y Covered FRN 3mL +25 Area; 28/03/2018 – The Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership Hosts Seminar On Financial Inclusion; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S MAINTAINS UNCHANGED THE AAA.MX RATING FOR BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO’S REOPENING OF CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 46.14 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (Put) by 6,900 shares to 500 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,700 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (Put).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

