Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $579,150 as Stock Price Declined; Polaris Capital Management Increases Position in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC)

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,651 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 142,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 132,607 shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,400 shares to 493,552 shares, valued at $58.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,601 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $128,114 activity. Peed Daniel sold $193,440 worth of stock. POITEVINT ALEC II had bought 20,000 shares worth $317,200 on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $40,350 were bought by Hogan Michael on Friday, February 22. Menon Deepak bought 580 shares worth $9,193.

