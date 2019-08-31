Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Norinchukin Bank The Has Raised Its Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $366,890 as Valuation Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 43,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 316,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 359,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 110,093 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 106,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 0.81% or 148,039 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates reported 0.8% stake. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 163,538 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,692 shares. 81,569 are held by Bainco Investors. First Bank Of Omaha stated it has 137,259 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.55% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boltwood Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 5,405 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 737 shares. Regions has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 3.47M shares or 0.1% of the stock. 13 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv has 1.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 38,591 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northern holds 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 7.92M shares.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorganchase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 21,428 shares to 305,937 shares, valued at $30.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli& Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,482 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,467 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). South Dakota Council has 1.25M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability holds 39,161 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co holds 11.88 million shares. Stieven Advsr LP holds 2.82% or 560,500 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt owns 11,111 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 6.03 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 184,197 shares. Qcm Cayman has 4.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 2.9% or 137,775 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & accumulated 98,681 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 73,649 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).