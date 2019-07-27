Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Holder Carlson Capital Management Cut Holding

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 43,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 316,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 359,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,603 shares to 729,300 shares, valued at $29.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares to 97,615 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

