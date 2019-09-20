Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Cut Position by $5.91 Million as Stock Rose; Regis Management Co Lifted Its Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $759,823

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 203,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 604,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.54M, down from 808,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 59.91 million shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 418,368 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,935 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp reported 16,329 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 49,376 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Whittier Comm Of Nevada stated it has 4,942 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe stated it has 5,021 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 412,661 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Glynn Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,940 shares. Moreover, Champlain Ltd Com has 0.87% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sit Invest Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 32,800 shares. Sands Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 122,085 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 392,427 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 9,344 shares. Zacks has 15,838 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 68 shares.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 50,735 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $162.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

