Bank Amer (BAC) Holder American Assets Investment Management Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Ansys (ANSS) Shareholder Garrison Financial Has Cut Stake by $1.65 Million

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 217,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 36,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) by 18,698 shares to 42,932 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.65M for 54.40 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment reported 10,099 shares stake. Eagle Asset holds 0.01% or 10,819 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 53,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Advsr Lp owns 5,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fiera Capital, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,444 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 3,303 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 74,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 15,647 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Blair William Co Il reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Brown Cap Limited Liability Co reported 1.82M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 2,788 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

