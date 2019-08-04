Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Advisory Alpha Has Cut Its Holding by $9.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lowered Holding by $332,208

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 13,440 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 19,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 1.06 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.11 million, down from 11,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.36 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY EPS Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.