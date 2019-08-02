Bangor Savings Bank Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 4.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 16.26 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,029 shares to 2,346 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,562 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,550 shares to 234,375 shares, valued at $28.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,209 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

