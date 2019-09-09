Bangor Savings Bank Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Boosted by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Holds Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by 959.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 98,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 108,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, up from 10,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 163,825 shares. M Securities stated it has 7,114 shares. Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 804,215 shares. Tiedemann Llc has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 10.49M shares. Dorsal Management, California-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0.31% or 6,601 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.56% or 12,204 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited owns 84,900 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Apriem Advisors owns 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,215 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 17,216 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 310,930 shares stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,165 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares to 3,122 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,346 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management reported 8,822 shares. 8,980 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt. Cypress Asset Tx owns 46,009 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 177,148 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore reported 8,135 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nippon Life Investors Americas has 1.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 134,366 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Com holds 4,001 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Management has 1.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 33,388 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Verus Fincl Prns Inc has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rothschild Invest Il invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has 8,706 shares. Clearbridge Llc invested in 1.19% or 9.63 million shares. Sage Fincl Gp accumulated 0.03% or 1,598 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 235,958 shares.