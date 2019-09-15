Bangor Savings Bank Maintains Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Price Rose While Sandy Spring Bank Has Raised Position by $339,504

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,250 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, up from 11,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31M shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,674 shares to 4,252 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,524 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Management Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 39,642 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 7,315 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.54 million shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Co has 36,930 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.18% or 886,876 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.07% or 6,223 shares. Private Advisor Group holds 0.14% or 164,748 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 2.45 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Assetmark owns 2,953 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 43,726 shares. The Maryland-based First Bancshares has invested 0.99% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategic Financial Serv holds 0.05% or 8,504 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt invested in 11,704 shares. Country Club Tru Na invested in 6,766 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru reported 875 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.15% or 95,266 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 94,704 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc reported 0.77% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Proshare Advsrs Ltd accumulated 296,554 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Exchange reported 4,551 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1.22 million were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. 53,218 are held by Ashfield Capital Lc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 4.25M shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx owns 1.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,448 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Llc stated it has 0.99% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,385 shares to 7,115 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,932 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.