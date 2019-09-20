Bangor Savings Bank Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $307,629 as Share Value Rose; As Viacom New (VIAB) Market Value Rose, Alpha Windward Raised Holding

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3118.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 16,545 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, up from 514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 1.76M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Announces Strategic Partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions; 18/05/2018 – Cuggino Says CBS and Viacom Might Be Better Off With Other Suitors (Video); 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 03/05/2018 – Clusterfest Reveals Details for Immersive, One-of-a-Kind Experiences from TV’s Most Iconic Comedy Shows

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 27,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 24.99 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,150 shares to 159,712 shares, valued at $31.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 25,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Ri invested 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Finance Corporation In reported 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetta Fincl Inc accumulated 55,000 shares or 5.05% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 35.06M shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 272,107 shares. 119,127 are held by Arrow Financial. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 3.10M shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 92,780 shares. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbw Limited Liability Corporation has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,531 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust owns 147,159 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 4.23M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

