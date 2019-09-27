Bangor Savings Bank Lifted Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $673,695; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Howard Capital Management Has Lowered by $344,720 Its Holding

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 207,590 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99 million, down from 210,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62M shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

