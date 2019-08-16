Bangor Savings Bank Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.36 Million as Share Value Rose; Farmstead Capital Management Has Trimmed Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $7.05 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 1.49M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Q3: No Earnings Edge – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38M and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

