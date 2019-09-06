Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 209,350 shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 4.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 26,570 shares to 335,428 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 14,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,152 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.