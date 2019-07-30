Bangor Savings Bank Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Agilent Technologies (Put) (A) Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Put) (A) by 700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 2.06M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 11.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na has 375,571 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Cap Inv Services Of America owns 199,365 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 3.29% or 13.61M shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd holds 3.82% or 230,643 shares. 45,206 were accumulated by M Securities. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 3.82M shares stake. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,738 shares. North Star Corp holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,669 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj has 0.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,289 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,897 shares. Check Mngmt Ca stated it has 6,842 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company has 1.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 835,978 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 735,369 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Blackhill holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,500 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,029 shares to 2,346 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 17,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,122 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity. McMullen Michael R. had sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31 million.

