Bangor Savings Bank Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $1.36 Million; Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $130.50’s average target is 6.02% above currents $123.09 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. See Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $114.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $131.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Bangor Savings Bank increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 72.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bangor Savings Bank acquired 11,587 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Bangor Savings Bank holds 27,649 shares with $3.26M value, up from 16,062 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.53. About 9.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.06% above currents $136.53 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19.

Bangor Savings Bank decreased Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) stake by 17,674 shares to 3,122 valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) stake by 11,976 shares and now owns 34,491 shares. Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 193.86 million shares. Harvey invested in 58,946 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Stephens Ar invested in 409,967 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Insight 2811 Incorporated reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.45 million shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan Com Limited Liability Com owns 69 shares. 735,369 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York invested in 34,359 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,352 shares. Moreover, Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt Ab has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moon Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 20,325 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation owns 806,122 shares. United Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 8.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,095 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,350 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Natixis Limited Partnership has 16,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak owns 13,110 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Natixis stated it has 194,194 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Conning invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 662,014 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 317 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 202,036 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 174,979 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Atria Limited accumulated 25,551 shares. 107,152 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 794,972 shares.