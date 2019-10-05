Bangor Savings Bank Increased Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Declined; Artal Group Sa Has Lifted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $6.42 Million as Stock Declined

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.25M, up from 412,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 75,000 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $44.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab accumulated 338,386 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,744 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,820 shares. Kessler Invest Gp Lc holds 0.06% or 1,320 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 121,470 were accumulated by Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership. 9,074 are owned by Logan Capital Mgmt. Duncker Streett & Inc reported 57,212 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia has invested 1.59% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 154,645 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,428 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cambridge Trust Commerce accumulated 32,639 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 0.51% or 138,713 shares. Maple Capital accumulated 7,255 shares.