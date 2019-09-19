Bangor Savings Bank Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $673,695; American International Group Position in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) Boosted as Valuation Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 137,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 611,178 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, up from 474,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Senior Housing Prop Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 762,057 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Francis Appointed as Pres and Chief Operating Officer

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 5.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Combo Shows Superior Benefit for Co-Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,313 shares to 25,336 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,158 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Management Ltd Com holds 177,922 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,100 shares. 358,268 are held by John G Ullman Associate Inc. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lee Danner Bass invested in 44,638 shares. New South Capital Mgmt holds 8,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Park National Oh reported 34,083 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stearns Services Group holds 0.06% or 7,196 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Bancshares N Y reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hgk Asset Incorporated stated it has 147,009 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.19% or 706,837 shares in its portfolio. Moore Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 112,915 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested in 0.2% or 14,230 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 5,519 shares to 190,300 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,067 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senior Housing begins asset sales under disposition plan – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Senior Housing Properties Trust: Is The Dividend At Risk? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Five Star Senior Living Inc. Stockholders Approve Issuance of Stock to Senior Housing Properties Trust and Its Shareholders Effective January 1, 2020 – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SNH: A Dividend Cut In The Making – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp stated it has 12,446 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 2,075 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). 825,509 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 837,367 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 26,047 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 16,506 shares. Diligent Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 29,985 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 945,800 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Ellington Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Citigroup has 2.25 million shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 33,930 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company has 1.23 million shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).