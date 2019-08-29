Bangor Savings Bank Holds Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Nisource Com (NI) Stock Rose While Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Position

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61 million shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 402,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 3.88 million shares traded or 29.81% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl)

More important recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NiSource (NI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “NiSource Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility elevated into Oklahoma court ruling in opioid addiction liability – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

