Bangor Savings Bank Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.32 Million; Valuation Declined; Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $636,780

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 30,335 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 499,850 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tru Com Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Donaldson Ltd Liability has 205,566 shares. Btim has invested 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Com reported 139,807 shares stake. Financial Advisory Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,785 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 231,698 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 3.38 million are held by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability reported 0.7% stake. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,815 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 0.3% or 40,337 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd has 17,785 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 422 are owned by James Inv. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mngmt has 1.64% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,232 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited accumulated 34,664 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,976 shares to 34,491 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,373 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 0% stake. Kistler has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 150 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi reported 3,934 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Comerica State Bank holds 4,633 shares. Hartline Corp stated it has 3,440 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 67,807 were reported by Freestone Lc. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 29,677 shares stake. Telemus Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Heronetta Mgmt Lp accumulated 235,879 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 3,473 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 3,844 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).