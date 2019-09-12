Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $459,392; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baupost Group Cut Its Position

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 10.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730.65 million, down from 12.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 643,171 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 67.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,158 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 3,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $204.54. About 790,763 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Lc has 323,771 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt reported 14,488 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors invested in 0.03% or 9,927 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs LP has 1.55 million shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Bp Plc accumulated 23,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 31,539 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Management has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 15 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 667,676 shares stake. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 207,039 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Legal & General Group Plc holds 1.33M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 492,463 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 16,241 shares.

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.19M for 79.79 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.48 million shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $200.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $579.12 million for 31.18 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Stocks to Play After Trade Talks Are Set to Resume – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, CME, TGT – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 139,041 shares to 584,295 shares, valued at $33.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 16,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,750 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii stated it has 6,161 shares. 4,772 are owned by Advisory Ntwk. Cantillon Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.89 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 180,000 shares. First Merchants Corporation has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,008 shares. Soros Fund Management Lc accumulated 46,130 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sit Investment Inc accumulated 33,910 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.2% or 56,013 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank holds 1,580 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 443 shares. Hilltop Inc owns 1,912 shares. Cap Limited Company holds 60 shares.