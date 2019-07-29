Bangor Savings Bank Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Srs Investment Management Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Bangor Savings Bank increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 72.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bangor Savings Bank acquired 11,587 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Bangor Savings Bank holds 27,649 shares with $3.26M value, up from 16,062 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 63.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 1.18 million shares with $130.84M value, down from 3.21M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $260.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya also sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.