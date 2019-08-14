Bangor Savings Bank Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $846,423; Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.74 Million

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 8,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 3,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $182. About 769,395 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 168.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 18,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 8.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,309 shares to 392,636 shares, valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,373 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12,375 shares to 15,345 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Bell.

