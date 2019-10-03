Bangor Savings Bank Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Service International (SCI) Holding by $7.35 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 159,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 230,322 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.78 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 7,184 shares to 27,307 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,158 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saybrook Nc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 3,931 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 28,551 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 20,361 were accumulated by Notis. Beech Hill Advisors has 3.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 126,700 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.7% or 156,066 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc accumulated 0.23% or 4.69M shares. Yhb Inv Advsr owns 57,326 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd accumulated 1.08% or 22,298 shares. One Mgmt Lc holds 15,260 shares. Endurance Wealth has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 918 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 89,020 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.68M shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 142,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30M for 30.89 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Llc holds 0.02% or 1.90M shares. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 0% stake. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 805,088 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.1% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 398,357 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,354 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 7,000 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 95,371 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.11% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 390,458 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 117 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 240,443 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

