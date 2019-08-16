Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $318,528 as Market Valuation Rose; Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Holder Mill Road Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $791,398

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26.96 million shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 28,146 shares traded or 66.70% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. The insider Glass Donald L bought $11,550.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 40,446 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 78,237 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 505,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Capital Ltd stated it has 113,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 312,306 shares. 14,637 were accumulated by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Mill Road Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 6.11% or 1.69M shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Incorporated reported 24,180 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv stated it has 3,132 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). D E Shaw And stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Personal Svcs owns 16,539 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Meritage, Kansas-based fund reported 64,580 shares. Nexus Investment stated it has 23,200 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancshares invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Michigan-based Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Avenir Corp, -based fund reported 27,404 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas has 2.88% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Neumann Mngmt Lc accumulated 37,172 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Madison Inv Hldg Incorporated reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18,009 shares to 28,685 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 21,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF).