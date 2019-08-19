Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $318,528 as Stock Price Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Decreased Its Holding

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 1.55 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 12/03/2018 – Abbot Downing Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Business Transitions and Social Impact Analysis; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 2.57M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Trust & Inv Management has 0.61% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation invested in 36,647 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 104,720 shares. 6,600 are owned by Aristotle Ltd Com. Northpointe Cap Ltd Llc reported 1.43% stake. Bell Savings Bank holds 8,769 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 10,305 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 43,563 shares. Financial Advisory Gru accumulated 5,322 shares. Boys Arnold And Communication invested in 40,857 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd has 64,238 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Com has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 31,490 shares. 50,662 are owned by Gibraltar Mgmt. M Holdings Secs accumulated 11,589 shares. Kistler reported 0.13% stake.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,587 shares to 27,649 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 7,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 720 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 109,915 shares. Wasatch Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Brave Warrior Advsr Lc stated it has 1.42 million shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lincoln Corp has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,718 shares. Somerset Tru reported 43,786 shares. Carroll Financial Inc reported 8,407 shares. South Texas Money holds 703,685 shares. 781,335 were reported by Gmt. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Company owns 62 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers Trust Co invested in 0.93% or 52,855 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 897,804 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).