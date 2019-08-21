Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.32 Million; Stock Declined; Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ) as Stock Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $99.12. About 142,035 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 57.18 Points (0.78%); 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 03/04/2018 – Otis Appoints VP of Exploration; 30/05/2018 – Otis Enters Final Phase of Kilgore Permitting; 03/05/2018 – TMSR Holding Co Limited Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination; 06/05/2018 – Nasdaq is open to becoming cryptocurrency exchange, according to its CEO; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 06/03/2018 – SEC: NasdaqRules – Notice of Filing and Immediate Effectiveness of Proposed Rule Change to Relocate the Nasdaq Options Market; 27/04/2018 – Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notice of Non-Compliance and Terminates Negotiations; 03/04/2018 – lmagin Medical Announces Private Placement

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.48 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 44,904 shares to 157,726 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 251,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq to Deliver Matching Engine Technology to the Football Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Non-Trading Revenue Bolsters Nasdaq’s Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Delivers Strong Growth in Revenues From Non-Trading Businesses(1) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

