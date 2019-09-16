Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $381,810 as Market Value Rose; Abner Herrman & Brock Cut Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Shares Rose

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $158.53. About 635,562 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72 million, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.8. About 826,560 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Bankshares Na owns 17,195 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru reported 17,785 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1.71 million are owned by Adage Capital Prns Group Lc. Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 1,665 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio invested in 261,392 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 83,637 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Capital Intll reported 0.06% stake. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Altrinsic Advsrs Limited accumulated 168,990 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,207 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 2,210 shares. The New York-based Permanens Capital LP has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 3.19% or 227,976 shares in its portfolio.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20,563 shares to 181,590 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.47 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BofA Downgrades ADP, Sees Only 7% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptimmune (ADAP) Gets Orphan Drug Status for T-cell Therapy – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADP) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 16,844 shares to 329,352 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 6,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.80 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 505 shares. Brown Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 100,503 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Private Tru Co Na has 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 2,148 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank accumulated 1.49% or 79,441 shares. First Manhattan owns 42,977 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.69% or 19,745 shares. Hexavest holds 103 shares. 46,304 are owned by Chilton Ltd Liability. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 353,498 shares. Bontempo Ohly holds 2.42% or 20,178 shares in its portfolio.