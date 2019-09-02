Bangor Savings Bank Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Realpage (RP) Shorts Raised By 3.6%

Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) had an increase of 3.6% in short interest. RP’s SI was 6.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.6% from 6.61M shares previously. With 670,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)’s short sellers to cover RP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 352,435 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million

Bangor Savings Bank increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 69.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bangor Savings Bank acquired 9,484 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Bangor Savings Bank holds 23,121 shares with $3.23M value, up from 13,637 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS

Bangor Savings Bank decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 6,636 shares to 6,939 valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 32,373 shares. Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Mgmt Corp reported 176,657 shares stake. Curbstone Fincl Management reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Americas Inc stated it has 134,366 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Adage Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 1.69% or 257,362 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.72% stake. Lincoln Lc stated it has 2.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vestor Limited Liability Company reported 117,430 shares stake. Moreover, Winfield has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 59,331 shares. 302,811 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co. Clearbridge Ltd has 9.63 million shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Inv Ser Wi holds 10,154 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 70,799 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 70,313 shares. 451,149 were accumulated by Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Llc. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 97,152 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 13 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 31,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 438,962 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Twin Tree Mgmt L P holds 0.03% or 86,134 shares in its portfolio. 1.03M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.16% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 314,241 shares. Highvista Strategies Llc accumulated 2.85% or 57,500 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39,420 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported 0.08% stake. Regions Fincl Corp holds 148 shares.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 147.04 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

