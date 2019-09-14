Bangor Savings Bank Has Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $673,695; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Raised Stake by $410,200

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 117,192 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.42 million, up from 115,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Management Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 51,633 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co has 49,340 shares. Washington Management holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,020 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.1% or 238,568 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 65,000 shares. Meridian Mgmt has 10,040 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Agf America reported 0.67% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Asset Management Inc reported 40,217 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Com Incorporated invested in 8,413 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jnba Fincl owns 2,582 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd has 397,982 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 4,454 shares to 27,919 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,524 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bo (AGG).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 21,800 shares to 824,452 shares, valued at $40.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,514 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

