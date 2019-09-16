Bangor Savings Bank Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Brinker Capital Has Lifted Position

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 27,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 145.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 44,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 74,492 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 30,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,150 shares to 159,712 shares, valued at $31.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 12,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Capital invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Washington-based Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa has invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 3.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 358,211 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt invested 8.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 4.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgeway Cap Management reported 166,745 shares stake. State Bank accumulated 60,477 shares or 2.56% of the stock. California-based Churchill Management Corp has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Currie owns 382,709 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt holds 3.32% or 69,298 shares. Lakeview Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,115 shares. Gfs Advsr Llc owns 35,786 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Whitnell And accumulated 2.43% or 48,366 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 19,330 shares to 69,931 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,215 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. 55,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.