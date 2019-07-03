Bangor Savings Bank Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Sentiment Is 1.37

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 41 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 30 trimmed and sold positions in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 46.17 million shares, up from 42.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 11.

Bangor Savings Bank increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 69.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bangor Savings Bank acquired 9,484 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Bangor Savings Bank holds 23,121 shares with $3.23M value, up from 13,637 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $371.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.30 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 217,155 shares traded. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) has risen 2.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.33% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. holds 13.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust for 966,571 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 2.94 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 2.13% invested in the company for 3.92 million shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 3.45 million shares.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Limited. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 221,590 shares. Fiera Capital holds 2.97% or 5.43 million shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 25,825 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Manhattan has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.27M shares. Carderock Mgmt has 5,089 shares. Doliver Advsr LP has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ims Mngmt accumulated 12,089 shares. 37,729 were reported by Hayek Kallen Investment Management. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 4.79M shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 235,568 are held by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. Comerica Bancshares owns 816,875 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,781 were reported by Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Money Mngmt Lc accumulated 31,574 shares or 2.45% of the stock.

Bangor Savings Bank decreased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 12,163 shares to 3,643 valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 32,373 shares. Ishares Short (CSJ) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.