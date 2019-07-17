Bangor Savings Bank Decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position By $1.57 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Bangor Savings Bank decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 76.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Bangor Savings Bank holds 3,643 shares with $473,000 value, down from 15,806 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $105.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto(R); 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 324 funds started new or increased holdings, while 271 reduced and sold their stakes in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The funds in our database now have: 96.06 million shares, down from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 25 to 20 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 224 Increased: 234 New Position: 90.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148,779 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,292 shares stake. Arrow invested in 7,520 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 724,654 shares. Connors Investor Incorporated owns 18,014 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 37,041 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 2,147 were reported by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. 465 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Horan Advsr Ltd has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 617 shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.16% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Security invested in 0.49% or 11,665 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Huber Capital Lc has 139,522 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $129.01 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 210,000 shares worth $26.97M on Friday, March 1. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares. Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank increased Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) stake by 41,798 shares to 291,752 valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 26,940 shares and now owns 357,624 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was raised too.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $59.52 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 53.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 9.72% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 67,887 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 34,361 shares or 9.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 6.32% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The California-based Oakmont Corp has invested 5.65% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $12.19 during the last trading session, reaching $515.56. About 902,678 shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 57.80 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.