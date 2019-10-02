Bangor Savings Bank Decreased Cme Group (CME) Holding; United Continental Holdings (UAL)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Bangor Savings Bank decreased Cme Group Inc. (CME) stake by 67.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,368 shares as Cme Group Inc. (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Bangor Savings Bank holds 1,158 shares with $225,000 value, down from 3,526 last quarter. Cme Group Inc. now has $75.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 1.11M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 178 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 213 reduced and sold positions in United Continental Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 239.42 million shares, down from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Continental Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 176 Increased: 126 New Position: 52.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 1.95 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces CFO Transition; 21/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ SPEAKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 18/04/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT: NO TIMECLOCK ON GETTING PILOT SCOPE DEAL DONE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 12.07C, EST. 47.64C; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – EXPECT 2018 NON-FUEL CASM TO BE DOWN 1 PCT TO FLAT; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 04/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG LHAG.DE SAYS UNITED AND LUFTHANSA CARGO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH AIR CARGO JOINT VENTURE; 30/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – U.S. DOT TENTATIVELY AWARDED CO AND MESA AIRLINES AUTHORITY TO BEGIN OFFERING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON & HAVANA; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 2.0 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT

Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 28.36% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for 11.83 million shares. Par Capital Management Inc owns 15.06 million shares or 22.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. has 21.56% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp has invested 16.33% in the stock. Cooperman Leon G, a Florida-based fund reported 1.16 million shares.

United Continental Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $22.57 billion. The firm transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,231 aircraft.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.62 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $223’s average target is 5.83% above currents $210.72 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Berenberg. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 3. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5.