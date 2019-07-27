Bangor Savings Bank Cut Its Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $1.57 Million as Shares Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increases Position in Target (TGT)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 23/04/2018 – LILLY, INCYTE DRUG WINS FDA ADVISORY PANEL BACKING FOR LOW DOSE; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 3,695 shares to 254,843 shares, valued at $31.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU) by 7,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 732 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 5,609 shares. Moreover, Hartwell J M Partnership has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,019 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,750 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset One Company Ltd owns 535,878 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Moreover, Sumitomo Life has 0.48% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 27,499 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Comgest Glob Sas has invested 3.64% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 11,223 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,472 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc reported 0.25% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Jump Trading Lc reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mgmt Co has 0.35% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 5,094 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31.

