Bangor Savings Bank Cut Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $1.57 Million; Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Three Underserved Neighborhoods in Indianapolis; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 41,087 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associate Incorporated reported 10,419 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1,727 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). John G Ullman & Assocs owns 3,700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc holds 0.25% or 343,111 shares. Lilly Endowment Inc reported 116.81 million shares. Salem Cap holds 5,558 shares. Wespac Limited Liability Co holds 19,935 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amer Bank & Trust holds 690 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 579,227 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Chemung Canal Tru owns 3,690 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.08M shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 26,940 shares to 357,624 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36B for 19.75 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

