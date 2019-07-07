Bangor Savings Bank Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.32 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Upped Its Position

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 14,029 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $66.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 2.10M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Lc accumulated 16,838 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 43,300 are held by Arrow Fincl Corporation. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Philadelphia Trust Com invested in 0.14% or 13,140 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Headinvest Limited Liability Co invested in 52,968 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Com holds 0.69% or 14,499 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.45% or 77,115 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 0.78% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 34,067 shares. 2,133 were accumulated by Rowland Com Invest Counsel Adv. St Johns Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 10,155 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 425 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 6.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 4.30 million shares. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 193,519 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Lincoln Capital holds 12,991 shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,386 were reported by Guardian Capital L P. Estabrook Cap holds 300 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 248,793 shares. Woodstock Corporation has invested 1.58% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 4,530 shares. 28,987 are held by Bath Savings Tru Communication. Optimum Advsr invested in 0.03% or 975 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.07% or 1,581 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 233,044 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.24% or 967,945 shares. 27,734 were accumulated by Wesbanco Comml Bank. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Green Valley Investors Limited Liability Corp has 369,961 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,484 shares to 23,121 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.